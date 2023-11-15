Albertsons Makes It Easier for Customers to Explore Medicare Options

Albertsons Cos. is helping to simplify the sometimes burdensome task of choosing a Medicare plan. Through a new partnership with health care technology company Healthpilot, the grocer’s customers can more easily explore a range of Medicare plans from major insurance carriers.

Healthpilot's AI-powered platform and intelligent algorithms analyze each customers' unique needs and preferences, then offer personalized, tailored recommendations for Medicare coverage. According to Healthpilot, the integration of Medicare plans within Albertsons digital ecosystem ensures a hassle-free experience, with customers able to use their benefits at the pharmacy and throughout the store.

The partnership also offers:

Seamless Integration: Using Healthpilot's no-cost platform, customers can pull in their health records with just a click to deliver a complete needs assessment and the best recommendation.

Accessible Information: Albertsons and Healthpilot are dedicated to providing comprehensive support, empowering individuals with the tools and resources needed to confidently choose their Medicare coverage.

"We are pleased to work with Healthpilot to enhance our customers' Medicare plan enrollment experience," said Irina Pelphrey, VP of health at Albertsons. "By providing accessible information and tailored recommendations, we are simplifying the process and empowering our customers to make confident decisions about their health care coverage. For too long, customers have not had transparent information when trying to compare their Medicare plan options and were forced to speak to a salesperson — Healthpilot fixes that."

Seth Teich, CEO of Healthpilot, said: "Our collaboration with Albertsons reflects our commitment to provide broad access to our industry leading Medicare platform. We are thrilled to work together to enable Albertson's customers to easily evaluate and enroll in the right Medicare plans for their needs."

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.