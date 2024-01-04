Walmart Piloting Mammography Service

As part of a community-based health care pilot at a Walmart in Milford, Del., RadNet is actively promoting breast health education and awareness initiatives.

Walmart has rolled out a pilot of MammogramNow, an innovative screening mammography service, at a supercenter in Milford, Del. Launched on Dec. 8, the pioneering solution from outpatient diagnostic imaging services provider RadNet Inc. aims to enhance breast health awareness and accessibility through the integration of cutting-edge DeepHealth technology.

Harnessing state-of-the-art hardware and software technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) from Somerville, Mass.-based DeepHealth, MammogramNow provides an improved level of screening performance and promotes earlier detection. It gives women access to RadNet’s Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection service, which employs AI to optimize disease detection seamlessly during their visits, without prolonging their appointment time.

As part of the community-based health care pilot, RadNet is actively promoting breast health education and awareness initiatives, offering the Milford community essential information about breast health and the importance of regular screenings.

“With MammogramNow, we are endeavoring to improve population health and encourage preventative care,” said Howard Berger, M.D., president and CEO of Los Angeles-based RadNet. “We believe RadNet currently performs close to 5% of all mammograms in the United States annually, and the pilot with Walmart is designed to provide even greater convenient access for women, driving better compliance with annual breast cancer screening guidelines. The ability to offer leading-edge hardware, software and AI technologies in a nontraditional health care location, such as a highly trafficked retail location like a Walmart Supercenter, could become a new paradigm for the future of consumer health care and preventative medicine.”

Last month, Walmart unveiled a three-month pilot program bringing free HIV screenings to two of its pharmacies in Virginia.

