Instacart Links With Quest Diagnostics to Reduce U.S. Food Insecurity

Instacart has announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics in another move aimed at improving food access and healthy eating habits for underserved communities in the United States. Quest Diagnostics’ company Pack Health specializes in patient engagement, and will integrate Instacart’s services into its program.

The two companies will deliver a complementary suite of services that offers increased access to food, nutrition education and coaching to help support individuals who need to build healthier habits. As such, food-insecure members enrolled in a Pack Health engagement program can now receive same-day delivery of nutritious food local grocers through their health plan.

“Nutrition and health are deeply intertwined, and we believe there is an enormous opportunity to integrate food into health care to improve outcomes,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health. “Our mission is to give people access to nutritious food, and through Instacart Health, we’re dedicated to ensuring families not only have access, but also the resources and support needed to lead healthier lives.”

Continued Mastrorocco: “Through our collaborations, we’re offering user-friendly solutions that leverage Instacart’s reach, scale, selection and technology to address social determinants of health and make nutrition guidance from experts like Pack Health actionable.”

While Instacart recently revealed that it will lay off about 7% of its workforce as it restructures, the company is not slowing down on its mission to bring nutritious food to more U.S. consumers. Last month, Instacart announced that customers can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds to order groceries for same-day delivery from Food City, Gordon Food Service, Hy-Vee, Schnucks and more than 10 additional Kroger banners including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Marianos, Metro Market, Pick n’ Save, Smith’s and QFC.

The company now offers online SNAP acceptance with more than 170 retail banners across more than 14,000 stores.

Overall, Instacart works with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.