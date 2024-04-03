Costco Expands Push Into Health Care Services

Costco Wholesale Corp. is moving deeper into health care as it expands its partnership with Sesame. The retailer and marketplace will now offer specialized health care for weight loss with pricing exclusively for Costco members.

The weight loss program within the Sesame marketplace will be available to Costco members at the exclusive discount price of $179. Users will receive three months of clinical consultation with the clinician of their choice, a nutritional guide and recommendations, and an individualized, clinically appropriate treatment program.

According to Sesame, its clinicians will begin by collecting a detailed medical history from each patient, and help them with appropriate diet, exercise and lifestyle modifications. When clinically appropriate, the clinician may pair those interventions with medication.

“We are witnessing important innovations in medically supervised weight loss,” said David Goldhill, Sesame co-founder and CEO. “Sesame’s unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”

In September, Costco began offering Sesame’s range of outpatient medical care services to its members at a discounted rate. Costco members can receive virtual primary care through Sesame for $29, health checkups for $72, virtual mental health therapy for $79 and 10% off all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments.

Sesame’s marketplace includes primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, and offers both virtual and in-person care.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 870 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico and 108 in Canada, and is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Costco among its Retailers of the Century.