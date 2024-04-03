Publix Joins GoodRx Gold Network

GoodRx Gold members now have access to prescription savings at more than 1,200 Publix pharmacy locations across the Southeast.

Publix Super Markets has joined the GoodRx Gold network to offer members access to prescription savings at more than 1,200 Publix pharmacy locations across the Southeast. According to GoodRx, savings can reach up to 90%.

GoodRx Gold is a monthly health care membership that gives consumers access to discounted prices on their medications, with more than 1,000 popular prescriptions priced at less than $10. In addition, Gold offers telehealth visits with licensed health care professionals for as low as $19, free home delivery and a dedicated support team.

“We are excited to bring Publix, one of the largest regional supermarket chains in the country, into the Gold network,” said Jim Sheninger, pharmacy strategy officer at Santa Monica, Calif.-based GoodRx. “As we continue our mission of making prescriptions more affordable and accessible, the expansion of GoodRx Gold into Publix will offer even more opportunities for consumers to see meaningful savings on their much-needed medications.”

To join GoodRx Gold, consumers need to sign up for the program online or via the GoodRx app, and then present their GoodRx Gold card at the pharmacy counter to access savings. Individual plans are available for $9.99 per month and family plans are available for up to six people for $19.99 per month. According to the company, GoodRx Gold individual plan members saved an average of $3,961 for in 2023 on retail prescription prices, while family plan members saved an average of $5,177 for the year.

GoodRx Gold is currently available in 49 states (it’s not yet accepted in Washington state) and Puerto Rico.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.