Which Food Retailers Have the Best Pharmacy Staff?

SingleCare, the free prescription savings service, has revealed the winners of its fifth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. The awards program that recognizes those who go above and beyond in keeping their communities healthy, Best of the Best honors the exceptional work of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy teams nationwide.

To determine winners, SingleCare’s editorial board evaluated thousands of customer nominations. In total, 25 winners were named: 10 pharmacists, 10 pharmacy technicians and five pharmacy teams. The throughline with winners is consistently providing their patients with exceptional service and the highest quality of care at the pharmacy counter.

2023 Best of the Best Pharmacy Team Winners

Food City #663 , Greeneville, Tenn.

Mariano’s #538 , Chicago

Ralphs #280 , Marina del Rey, Calif.

Rite Aid #10507 , Forked River, N.J.

Wegmans #128 , Parsippany, N.J.

2023 Best of the Best Pharmacist Winners

Alec G. Bear, Pharm.D. , CVS, Madison, Wis.

Alicia Hurst, Pharm.D. , Walmart, Canon City, Colo.

Beth McConnell, Pharm.D. , Walmart, Middlesboro, Ky.

Valerie NeeSmith, Pharm.D ., Kroger, Marietta, Ga.

David Randolph, R.Ph. , Dave’s Pharmacy, Alliance, Neb.

Jan Marie Salcido, Pharm.D. , Ralphs, Pasadena, Calif.

Joseph Peter Stroh III, Pharm.D. , Kroger, Roswell, Ga.

Angela Marie Torres, Pharm.D. , CVS, San Antonio

Elizabeth J. Thomas, Pharm.D. , CVS, Floyd, Va.

Udhaya Venkat, R.Ph. , Ralphs, Irvine, Calif.

2023 Best of the Best Pharmacy Technician Winners

Robert John Borja Pangelinan , CVS, Chula Vista, Calif.

She’Tarra S. Gaston, CPhT , Walgreens, Louisville, Ky.

Alicia Gebbie, CPhT , Safeway, Everett, Wash.

Julie L. Hudson, CPhT , Mariano’s, Shorewood, Ill.

Tanya Lewis , CVS, Roxbury, Mass.

Sally A. Lucero, CPhT , Fry’s, Mesa, Ariz.

Monica Miller, CPhT , Walgreens, Ridgecrest, Calif.

Sarah Muniz, CPhT , Safeway, Brighton, Colo.

Alice Prince, CPhT , Walmart Neighborhood Market, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jacqueline Ryan, CPhT , Fry’s, Tucson, Ariz.

In their fifth year, SingleCare’s awards continue to highlight inspiring stories and significant contributions of pharmacy staff across the country. This includes Alicia Hurst, a pharmacist at Walmart in Canon City, Colo., who literally goes the extra mile for her patients by personally delivering medications so that they don’t have to drive an hour to the pharmacy. In addition, according to SingleCare, Hurst exhibits exceptional customer care and attentiveness – including a time when she called a patient just to make sure she was doing okay, since she hadn’t seen her in the pharmacy for some time.

“SingleCare is honored to recognize the extraordinary work that all pharmacy staff do for their communities every day,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense, the parent company of Boston-based SingleCare. “Their resounding commitment to patient care and inspiring stories are a reminder of the important role these pharmacy staff members play in keeping our communities healthy.”

Powered by its own technology, and through its partnerships with the country’s largest pharmacies and grocers, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid and Meijer, SingleCare aims to improve access and adherence to affordable medications for millions of Americans. Available to use at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, the service enables consumers to find prescription savings in 10 seconds or less through the mobile app or discount cards available on singlecare.com. According to SingleCare, it handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and has helped millions of people across the United States save more than $6 billion on their medications.