Instacart, NationsBenefits Team to Offer Online Grocery

Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial health plan members are now able to use plan-sponsored funds distributed through NationsBenefits to buy healthy groceries and pantry staples for same-day delivery.

Technology company Instacart has joined forces with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and health care fintech solutions serving the health care managed care market. Under the partnership, eligible health plans that use NationsBenefits – among them Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans – can offer delivery via Instacart as a supplemental benefit, enabling members to shop online from Instacart’s many grocery partners across the United States.

As of today, members will be able to use plan-sponsored funds distributed through NationsBenefits Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card to buy healthy groceries and pantry staples for same-day delivery from the 85,000-plus stores available on Instacart. Instacart serves more than 95% of North American households, including 93% of U.S. residents living in food deserts. To access their funds, eligible members can use their grocery benefit to buy Instacart Health Fresh Funds (Instacart virtual grocery stipends) via the NationsBenefits Benefits Pro Portal and Benefits Pro Mobile application. Members can then choose to shop from their preferred local grocer via the curated NationsBenefits Virtual Storefront on Instacart and start adding items to their cart. At checkout, members can use their Fresh Funds to pay for the order.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Instacart, a collaboration that will further strengthen NationsBenefits’ commitment to improving the well-being of our members,” said Glenn Parker, MD, CEO of Plantation, Fla.-based NationsBenefits. “This partnership strongly aligns with our mission, and we believe that it will not only help improve the overall health and quality of life for the communities we serve, but will also mark a significant step forward in redefining the intersection of health care and convenience.”

“Through Instacart, we can help people overcome barriers to access by connecting them with the retailers they know, love and trust online, offering the added convenience of same-day delivery,” added Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health. “By partnering with health benefit leaders like NationsBenefits, we’re expanding the ways people can pay for their groceries on Instacart, allowing members to use the health benefits already available to them through their health plan to get their essentials delivered.”

NationsBenefits’ supplemental benefit acceptance is supported through Instacart’s Health initiative, which uses its platform, partnerships and products to grow access to fresh and nutritious food, make healthy choices simpler, and scale food-as-medicine programs. Using the Instacart Health Wallet, customers can shop using any benefits available to them, including EBT SNAP and supplemental health benefits, flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs) and Instacart Health Fresh Funds. For eligible Medicare Advantage members older than 60, Instacart also offers a Senior Support Service with a dedicated team of specialists who can help set up Instacart accounts and place orders for those in need of assistance.

NationsBenefits’ Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Card program allows health plans to provide members with a convenient way to pay for eligible items and approved services. Members get a personalized prepaid card that gives them fast and easy access to funds loaded on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis.