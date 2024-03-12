75th Consumer Expenditures Study: Taking the Pulse of Shopper Attitudes

Today’s average spend for a grocery trip, based on shoppers’ best recollections of how much they spent during their most recent shop, stands at $108. Just over a quarter of respondents (26%) estimated that they spent between $100 and $149.99 during their most recent shopping trip, while 27% spent between $50 and $99.99.

Nearly eight in 10 shoppers admitted that they’ve changed their behavior in some way to cope with inflation. Around 40% are either buying fewer impulse items or buying items that are on sale, and 33% are buying more store brands. Shoppers are also using more coupons (32%), buying more in bulk/larger pack sizes (23%), shopping more often at discount grocery stores (22%), and simply buying fewer higher-ticket items, including prepared foods, fresh meat and seafood, and fresh produce.

[Never miss a story – sign up for Progressive Grocer's FREE Daily newsletter]

More than half (52%) said that they purchase private label products always or often, and 77% said they do so to save money. For now, they’re balanced when it comes to their preference/loyalty for store brands versus name brands. However, 33% are interested in trying new brands, whether they’re private labels or name brands (especially Gen Z), so retailers that keep up with the latest product trends are more likely to grow their own-brand strategies.

Shopping Behaviors: Most Plan Ahead but Appreciate Meal Inspo

Today’s shoppers want it all: They prefer to plan ahead and stock up on their grocery runs, but they also want to get in and out of the store quickly. One-fifth admitted to being more of an “impulsive buyer,” with Gen Zers and Millennials significantly more likely to fall into this camp. Meanwhile, just over a third (35%) agreed that they like to take more time to browse the store. Looking ahead to 2025, shoppers didn’t anticipate significant changes in these behaviors.

An impressive 63% said that they make a shopping list, but at the same time they’re open to making additional purchases once they enter the store. (Only 20% don’t make a list.)

Meanwhile, when it comes to flyers, 39% use digital flyers and 36% peruse mailed flyers before they step foot in the store. About a fifth (23%) said that they pick up a flyer in the store, and 13% look at digital flyers on their phones while they’re shopping. One-fifth admitted to not using flyers at all.

Almost half of shoppers displayed a strong preference for more flexible meal planning (particularly females), although 42% leaned toward cooking from scratch as opposed to buying convenient meals. One caveat: Gen Zers and Millennials are more likely to opt for convenient meals, although all generational groups expected to be stricter with meal planning and cook more a year from now. This could be partly due to the timing of the survey, since New Year’s resolutions are still fresh on everyone’s minds in early January, but it’s also likely that shoppers are thinking of their budgets and health.

In-Store Versus Online

Nearly all respondents (95%) said that they shopped in-store for groceries in the past month, but online shopping is proving to be a regular routine these days, with one-fifth purchasing online for in-person delivery or curbside pickup. Across all trips, on average, 79% are completed in the store. When asked if they have a preference for shopping in-store or online, 72% still gravitated toward the store, but a small percentage (14%) were leaning toward online purchases a year from now.

Over the next year, most expected their purchase methods to remain consistent, although one-fifth thought that they’ll do more in-store shopping and 11% expected their online usage to ramp up. Baby Boomers are the least likely to make the switch to online shopping, while Gen Zers and Millennials said that they’ll shop “more” in both the physical store and online, using both contactless delivery and in-store pickup.