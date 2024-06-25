Grubhub, Albertsons Team on Nationwide Grocery Delivery

Albertsons Cos. Inc. and food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub are bringing almost 1,800 of the grocery retailer’s stores, including the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme and Tom Thumb banners, to Grubhub’s Marketplace for delivery. Availability is based on delivery locations through the grocery section on the Grubhub app and website.

“We’re pleased to grow our grocery offering with Albertsons Cos., one of the leading grocery retailers in the U.S., and give customers the opportunity to conveniently place their grocery orders within Grubhub,” noted Craig Whitmer, VP of new verticals at Chicago-based Grubhub. “Through this exciting partnership, we’re giving consumers more choices while maximizing value so that they find exactly what they need on Grubhub delivered right to their door.”

