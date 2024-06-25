Grubhub, Albertsons Team on Nationwide Grocery Delivery
“At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to providing customers with convenience, choice and variety,” said Amber Kappa, VP of business development and digital innovation at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. “With our latest collaboration with Grubhub, shoppers can receive fresh produce, household essentials and regional favorites directly from our stores to their homes with a simple tap on Grubhub.”
Albertsons banner stores will also be available on Grubhub+, a loyalty program giving customers access to unlimited $0 delivery on eligible orders. The retailer is Grubhub’s first national grocery partner after its collaboration with San Diego-based Mercato, a marketplace for independent grocers. Grubhub is continuing to increase its product offerings to include grocery and convenience partners as well as expanding merchant menu capabilities to support thousands more images and items.
Part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.
As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.