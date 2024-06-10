Albertsons Extends Its Retail Media Ecosystem With Rokt

By adding non-endemic messages and offers to its existing advertising channels, Albertsons can broaden its advertiser mix, diversify its revenue streams and improve the customer experience.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos. Inc., has teamed up with e-commerce technology company Rokt to enable brands that are non-endemic to Albertsons’ existing retail media network — that is, their products and services aren’t sold online by the company itself — can reach and engage Albertsons’ e-commerce customers through highly relevant offers and messages. The partnership extends across 11 of Albertsons’ banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Acme Markets, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's Supermarkets, Carrs and Star Market.

“This partnership allows us to complement our existing retail media network, the Albertsons Media Collective, with non-endemic ads — at scale,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP, retail media at Albertsons Media Collective. "By leveraging Rokt’s technology across our portfolio of brands and across the transaction journey, we will be able to drive customer loyalty and deliver an enhanced shopping experience.”

[RELATED: How Albertsons and Hy-Vee Approach Retail Media]

According to Rokt’s research, while endemic ads are highly effective before a customer chooses a product on an e-commerce site, non-endemic ads are most effective during the transaction moment, a time when the customer is most likely to respond to new, highly relevant offers. By adding non-endemic messages and offers to its existing advertising channels, Albertsons can broaden its advertiser mix, diversify its revenue streams and improve the customer experience.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Albertsons to strengthen and expand the Albertsons Media Collective business,” noted Craig Galvin, chief revenue officer at New York-based Rokt. “By adding the delivery of relevant messages from non-endemic brand partners to the company’s vast online consumer audience, Rokt will unlock new revenue and help Albertsons’ portfolio brands delight their customers and deepen brand loyalty.”

Albertsons will also use Rokt Ads to transmit its brand messages across Rokt’s network of premium e-commerce merchants, among them Ticketmaster, Uber, AMC Theatres, Kohl’s and Grubhub, to reach consumers when they are likely to engage. Rokt’s exclusive closed marketplace leverages intelligence powered by more than 5 billion transactions across hundreds of popular e-commerce businesses, enabling merchants to offer a seamless customer experience while controlling the types of offers displayed to their customers.

As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.