Albertsons Snags Webby Award for Best Shopping and Retail App

Albertsons Cos. was voted the “People’s Voice” winner for best shopping and retail app in the 28th annual Webby Awards. Over the past year, the grocer has updated and redesigned its mobile app to create a more seamless digital shopping experience. Its nomination in the Best App category was revealed last month.

“We are thrilled and honored that so many of our customers and associates voted for Albertsons to win this Webby award, which is truly a testament to our Customers for Life strategy,” noted Jill Pavlovich, Albertsons’ SVP of digital shopping experience. “At Albertsons Cos., we place the customer at the center of everything we do, and this is especially important as we continue to develop our digital shopping experience. Thank you to our digital team for their hard work and dedication to transforming Albertsons Cos. from a traditional grocery retailer into a best-in-class omnichannel experience.”

According to Albertsons, its mobile app has more than 10 million active visitors each month. The grocer has recently launched a range of digital features to further simplify grocery shopping, among them:

Shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes Tool: Created to offer customers culinary inspiration all week long as they save time and money, the meal plan feature includes a budget tracker, an expansive library of 9,000-plus exclusive recipes, shoppable ingredient lists, and a hands-free cooking mode with a step-by-step timer. The tool also provides an artificial intelligence-powered Scan Your Own Recipe feature enabling customers to snap a photo with their phone of beloved family recipes and transform them into digital versions saved in the app. Recipes are also instantly turned into shoppable ingredients and added to the cart for quick, convenient checkout.

Flash 30-Minute Grocery Pickup and Delivery: This offering allows customers to receive their DriveUp & Go and delivery orders in as little as 30 minutes. Available at more than 2,000 Albertsons locations through its websites and mobile apps, the service permits shoppers to select up to 35 items for Flash pickup or delivery.

Simplified for U Loyalty Program: Albertsons’ award-winning for U loyalty program , which boasts 38 million members, according to the grocer, now offers a single points-based system, allows double the time to earn points, and features a new automatic cash-off option for easier savings, among other benefits.

“The Albertsons Cos. digital team has been diligently focused on enhancing our mobile app to connect and transform online and in-store shopping,” observed Jatin Pahuja, group VP, App, site and UX at Albertsons. “Omnichannel shoppers expect personalized service, regardless of how they shop. Our mapping of key customer moments across their shopping journey acts as the north star in our digital experience transformation. Winning the People’s Voice Webby Award is an exciting achievement and a recognition of the team’s inspired work.”

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Albertsons Cos. will receive its honor at the 28th Annual Webby Awards commemoration in New York City on May 13.

“Albertsons Cos. has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, general manager of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”

As of Feb. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.