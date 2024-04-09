Albertsons Nominated for Best App in Webby Awards

Last fall, Albertsons Cos. unveiled digital enhancements to its shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes tool in its apps and websites.

Albertsons Cos. has been nominated in the Best Apps & Software – Shopping & Retail category in the 28th Annual Webby Awards for its digital app experience. The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Dedicated to seamlessly integrating digital and physical channels, Albertsons has created a set of tools within its mobile app that bridge the gap between in-store and online shopping. According to the company, these customer-centric innovations not only create a more personalized experience for shoppers at every touchpoint, but also unlock a cohesive shopping experience that transcends the traditional boundaries of grocery retail. By embracing the concept of a “Versatile Shopping Experience,” Albertsons has said to have created a seamless and personalized experience for planning, shopping, inspiration, meal planning, and even health and pharmacy.

“To be nominated in the Webby Awards is an incredible recognition of the outstanding and innovative work of our digital team,” said Jill Pavlovich, SVP of digital shopping experience at Albertsons Cos. “At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to creating the best customer experience possible. Thanks to our team’s efforts, our mobile app takes the chore out of grocery shopping, planning and cooking, reinvigorating the joy and magic of food. We are honored to be considered for this award which is a testament to our team’s commitment to transforming Albertsons Cos. from a traditional grocery retailer into a best-in-class omni-channel experience.”

Last fall, Albertsons unveiled digital enhancements to its shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes tool in its apps and websites, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme and Tom Thumb banners. Designed to provide customers with culinary inspiration throughout the week while saving time and money, the meal plan feature includes a budget tracker, an expanded library of more than 8,000 exclusive recipes, shoppable ingredient lists and a hands-free “cooking mode” with a step-by-step timer.

FreshDirect is also in the running for The Webby Awards’ Best Apps & Software title.

As nominees, both FreshDirect and Albertsons are also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 18, fans can share their appreciation and cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, where they will be honored at Cipriani Wall Street.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail food and drug stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.