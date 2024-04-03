Albertsons Streamlines Loyalty Program Experience

Albertsons Cos. loyalty program members have more options than ever to use their accrued points.

Albertsons Cos. has simplified its for U loyalty program in an effort to provide more value and ease to its 38 million members.

Key updates to the program include:

Single Points Currency: Earn one point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, with every 100 points redeemable for discounts on select groceries and gas.

Extended Expiration: Members will have double the time to earn and use points, with a two-month expiration window.

Automatic Cash Off Option: Points can be converted into automatic cash off savings at checkout, alongside existing redemption options.

“Our loyal for U members are at the heart of our business, and we are continuously working to help them bring more to the table and foster lifelong customer relationships,” said Sean Barrett, chief marketing officer for Albertsons Cos. “The updated for U loyalty program delivers tremendous savings and value through a simple points-based system, ensuring that it is easier and more convenient than ever for our valued members to get rewarded for shopping with us.”

The for U program is free and available to all customers who shop at Albertsons Cos. banners including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw’s, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Vons. New members can sign up through the store website or app and will immediately earn $5 off their next in-store or online purchase of $25 or more of qualifying items.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.