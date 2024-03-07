Family Dollar Taps Ibotta for Digital Offers

Family Dollar has joined the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that delivers promotions in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites and the company’s direct-to-consumer properties. The partnership with the performance marketing platform aims to further Family Dollar’s digital engagement and customer experience strategy to generate more value and loyalty among its customers.

As a result of the partnership, customers will have access to a greater number of new national offers, increased flexibility for digital rewards and an enhanced shopping experience. Ibotta’s promotions platform will power digital coupons through Family Dollar’s website and mobile app Smart Coupons program. The app is part of the ongoing digital transformation at Family Dollar, with improvements to the offering focused on streamlining the shopping experience.

“At Family Dollar, we are committed to serving our customers through convenience and value,” said Emily Turner, Family Dollar’s chief marketing officer. “We are always looking for ways to deliver on this and deepen our relationship with the customer, which starts with providing value on the brands they love and need to help them do more. This new relationship with Ibotta will elevate the value experience and help our customers to do even more with their money.”

“We are excited to work with Family Dollar and add them to our growing Ibotta Performance Network, bringing our expertise in performance marketing and differentiated access to national budgets,” noted Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Ibotta. “Partnering with Family Dollar helps advance our mission to make every purchase rewarding, especially as shoppers keep looking to dollar stores to get more for their money.”

Family Dollar’s updated digital Smart Coupons program, powered by Ibotta, is slated to roll out in early spring.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,622 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 28, 2023. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.