Southeastern Grocers Adds More Discounts for Spring

Customers at Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores can get deals on several more items as part of Southeastern Grocers' discount program.

While politicians debate shrinkflation and roll back grocery taxes, retailers are taking their own steps to provide shoppers with ways to meet their food budgets. For example, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie banners, is adding more items to its Price Hold program.

Shoppers can score discounts averaging 20% on a variety of items, including new seasonal items for spring. More than 1,000 popular products are part of the Price Hold collection, identified in store by blue signs and spanning pantry essentials, meat and poultry products, dairy items, snacks and cleaning and household supplies.

According to Southeastern Grocers, customers saved more than $1.65 billion last year through the discount program, along with the grocer's rewards apps and coupons. “We’re committed to providing exceptional value on a wide range of products, including seasonal favorites, to help our customers get the items they need while also achieving their savings goals. With Price Hold, we’re not just lowering prices; we’re holding them down on grocery staples across our Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie locations,” explained Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer. “It’s our way of helping families stretch their budgets further, ensuring they can enjoy quality and value throughout the spring season and beyond.”

The latest pricing news at Southeastern Grocers comes ahead of the finalization of ALDI’s acquisition of the Harveys and Winn-Dixie banners. Southeastern Grocers continues to own and operate those stores, which are primarily located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates nearly 400 grocery stores and approximately 180 liquor stores serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100 and was named PG’s Retailer of the Year for 2023.