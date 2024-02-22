Heritage Grocers Rolls Out New Loyalty Program

Cardenas Rewards participants will receive one point for every $1 spent, earn and redeem points on all purchases, save on a digital deal of the week, access exclusive weekly offers, clip e-coupons, and enjoy seasonal offers and promotional discounts.

Ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has launched Cardenas Rewards, a loyalty program designed to provide value and additional benefits to loyal customers of Cardenas Markets, an HGG banner company.

“We are thrilled to offer our new and innovative loyalty program to our dedicated customers and are thankful for their participation,” noted Adam Salgado, HGG’s chief marketing officer. “This program is another great way for us to engage with our local community and show appreciation to our dedicated customers for choosing to shop with us. Similarly, this loyalty program will allow us to tap into data and trends to further customize our offerings to accommodate our customers’ evolving shopping needs. As HGG continues to launch exciting new initiatives such as Cardenas Rewards, we hope to welcome even more customers to the HGG family.”

The Cardenas Rewards mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can also enroll in the loyalty program by going online. Once a customer has signed up, they can access their offers by tapping Clip and Save to add their favorites to My Card or the cart icon. Then, when they’re checking out, they enter their phone number, or present the barcode on My Card or the cart icon, to redeem their offers.

Program participants will receive one point for every $1 spent, earn and redeem points on all purchases, save significantly on Cardenas’ digital deal of the week, access exclusive weekly offers, clip digital coupons, and take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. It’s one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with locations in California, Nevada and Arizona. Also based in Ontario, HGG operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois. Besides Cardenas and Los Altos, it has 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner and 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner.