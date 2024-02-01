Heritage Grocers Adds to Board of Directors

Ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has named DeAnn Brunts a member of its board of directors, effective immediately.

Bringing to her new position more than 30 years of executive experience in operational, strategic and financial management, Brunts is a seasoned expert in the areas of risk management and governance. She was previously CFO of St. Louis-based ingredient company Benson Hill Inc., and also held various CFO and business unit leader roles across the retail, food, consumer goods, manufacturing, distribution and service industries at both public and private companies.

“We are thrilled to bring DeAnn onto HGG’s board of directors and look forward to all that her expertise and senior knowledge will bring to the company,” noted Doug Sanders, HGG chairman and CEO. “HGG strives to deliver an exceptional shopping experience for all our customers, while also focusing on working with the best possible partners to achieve our goals. DeAnn’s extensive experience across a variety of financial leadership positions makes her the perfect fit to join our board, and we’re very pleased to have her.”

Brunts was also a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she led several initiatives related to IPOs and M&A. She currently serves on the board of directors for B&G Foods Inc., a position she has held since 2015; Benson Hill (since 2020) and Claire’s Holdings LLC (since 2021). Brunts earned an MBA in finance and operations management from The Wharton School and a BSBA in accounting from the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

“I am very pleased to join the board of directors at HGG and am eager to help drive the company forward as it continues to strategically expand and explore new locations and growth,” said Brunts. “HGG provides a unique and important offer to its customers who want specialized, authentic products reflective of their communities and tradition, and I look forward to working with Doug and [the] team and leveraging my skills and experience to make an immediate, positive impact.”

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.