Heritage Grocers Introduces Scholarship Programs

Each store in Heritage Grocers Group's portfolio, including locations operating under the Cardenas Market banner, will award one $3,000 scholarship to a deserving local student.

Specialty ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group’s (HGG) companies – Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado and Tony’s Fresh Market – have launched scholarship programs through their respective philanthropic organizations. Every HGG store will grant one $3,000 scholarship to a local student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, leadership attributes and a commitment to serving their local community. A total of $345,000 in scholarship funds from 115 stores will be awarded for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Heritage’s dedication to community service is reflected through the philanthropic efforts of the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Tony’s Charitable Foundation and El Rancho Supermercado’s newly established nonprofit Manos y Corazones Unidos,” said HGG Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado. “Through these combined efforts, we are helping students in the areas where Heritage operates advance their educational goals and achieve their professional aspirations.”

Students can learn more and apply by going online. The deadline to apply is March 23, and all applicants must provide the program key “HeritageGrocers” to complete the application process.

In related news, Midwestern independent grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods is sponsoring two new NGA Foundation scholarships for college students interested in a career in the grocery industry, while The Kroger Co. Foundation revealed the Kroger Scholars for the 2023-24 academic year, for which the organization awarded at total of $300,000 to 120 students, all of them the children of Kroger associates.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.