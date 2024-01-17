Buehler’s Sponsors 2 New NGA Foundation Scholarships

Two new Buehler's Fresh Foods-sponsored NGA Foundation scholarships, The scholarships, each worth $1,000, are available to current full-time, part-time or seasonal employees at Buehler’s, or their immediate family members.

Midwestern independent grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods is sponsoring two new NGA Foundation scholarships for college students interested in a career in the grocery industry, bringing to 22 the total number of scholastic awards offered by the foundation. The scholarships, each worth $1,000, are available to current full-time, part-time or seasonal employees at Buehler’s, or their immediate family members.

The Ed & Helen Buehler Scholarship was established in memory of E.L. and Helen Buehler, who opened the first Buehler’s grocery store back in 1929 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, while the People First Scholarship name-checks the employee-owned company’s slogan, “Putting People First.”

“Buehler’s is proud to support the enrichment of the grocery industry’s next generation of leaders by sponsoring these scholarships,” noted Buehler’s President and CEO Mike Davidson. “We honor the memory of our founders by celebrating the hard work of rising leaders who embody the values upon which our company was created.”

Those interested can apply for the scholarships online. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 15. Scholarships are available to college freshmen through postgraduate students who are enrolled at a U.S. college or university, including relevant postgraduate studies. Applicants must be majoring in business, food management, IT or other areas of study leading to a career in grocery. Grocery industry experience is preferred but not required.

Any person can fund a legacy scholarship in their own name, the name of their organization or in honor of an inspiring individual. Legacy funders may also direct their scholarship to a certain group or require applicants to answer additional questions or provide further information.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s went through a management buyout and formed an ESOP in 2017. The company operates 14 supermarkets, eight liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a food truck named Ferris.

The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association, gives independent retailers tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, boost retention efforts and provide professional leadership development opportunities for employers.