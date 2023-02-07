Buehler’s Taps Mercatus for Online Ordering, Fulfillment

Northeast Ohio-based independent grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods is partnering with Mercatus to bring its customers a fully integrated online ordering and fulfillment experience. Buehler’s will roll out new commerce technologies and capabilities, including a next-generation mobile shopping app that allows customers to shop the retailer’s full range of products, including prepared meals and customized selections like cakes, platters and deli counter foods.

Buehler’s customers can choose from curbside pickup or delivery via white-label integration with DoorDash Last Mile, and also have the option to pay online with SNAP EBT and EBT Cash benefits. The grocer will also use Mercatus' proprietary picking app to help streamline fulfillment operations.

“Our customers love the convenience of shopping online and we want to make sure we not only meet their expectations but exceed them,” said Mike Davidson, president and CEO of Buehler’s. “We’re excited about the partnership with Mercatus and look forward to introducing their wide-ranging eCommerce functionality and services to our valued customers.”

According to Mercatus, Buehler’s will soon utilize its integrated advertising and retail media capabilities, which will help the retailer drive incremental revenue from its online grocery channels.

“We appreciate the trust Buehler’s leadership has shown in selecting Mercatus and their confidence in our technology and innovation pipeline,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Toronto, Canada-based Mercatus. “We look forward to working closely with the Buehler’s team to implement their new online shopping experience and strengthen Buehler’s connections to its customers and improve online’s contribution margin in the process.”

Last October, the Buehler’s Fresh Foods store in Orrville, Ohio, opened Home and Hardware by Buehler’s – a new section offering plumbing, electrical and painting supplies. It also has an expanded pet section, gifts and seasonal décor.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife, Helen. The Buehler family started in the hardware business in 1965 as part of Buehler’s Fresh Foods. In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout while forming an employee stock ownership plan. The company now operates 14 supermarkets, eight liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a food truck named Ferris.