Kroger Awards Scholarships to Employees' Children

The Kroger Co. Foundation has revealed the Kroger Scholars for the 2023-24 academic year, awarding $300,000 to 120 students. All scholars are the children of Kroger associates and receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. Launched in 2008, the Kroger Scholars Program has awarded more than $4.8 million in scholarship funds.

"This opportunity means the world to me. For the past 15 years, my dad has been a part of the Kroger Family, and I had the honor of joining it two years ago," said Olivia Giovanoni, a Kroger Scholar pursuing a degree in hospitality at Purdue University Fort Wayne, in Indiana. "I'm so grateful for this scholarship and being a part of the Kroger family."

The 2023-4 Kroger Scholars will be represented at more than 90 institutions across the nation. Students were selected based on a broad range of criteria, including volunteerism, civic service, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and work experience.

"The contributions and dedication of our associates make us proud every day, and we take even greater joy in celebrating their personal accomplishments," said Patty Leesemann, head of philanthropy at Kroger. "It is our honor to be part of this special moment and help ease the financial burden for students and our associates. Congratulations to our 2023 Kroger Scholars."

A company-wide program presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Scholars is open to children (biological, adopted and stepchildren) of associates in the Kroger family of companies who have two years of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours per year.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program for its associates, contributing up to $21,000 for both part- and full-time associates. The grocer enables its associates to earn everything from GEDs to PhD degrees.

In addition, Kroger pledged earlier in the month to expand resources for associates after its merger with the Albertsons Cos. is completed. Kroger revealed that it will provide the combined Kroger-Albertsons workforce of more than 700,000 part- and full-time associates access to its continuing-education benefit.

Kroger’s nearly half a million associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states, is No. 9 on PG’s list. PG also named Kroger and Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century.