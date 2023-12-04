Cardenas Markets Opening Las Vegas Store

Cardenas Markets, a banner of Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), will celebrate the opening of its 58th store in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 6, bringing the total HGG store count to 115 locations across six states. The new 40,000-square-foot Cardenas Markets store is located at 4015 South Buffalo Drive.

“The Heritage team is excited to expand its presence in the Las Vegas market with the opening of our 58th Cardenas Markets location,” noted HGG Chairman and CEO Doug Sanders. “We strive to deliver an exceptional shopping experience where our customers will find a wide assortment of fresh and authentic products reflective of the local community.”

[Read more: “Hispanic Grocery Opportunities on the Rise”]

The new Cardenas location features:

• A produce department with a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables from the United States and Latin America at affordable prices

• A full-service meat department with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, in addition to a large selection of seafood

• An authentic Mexican Cocina (kitchen) where customers can find carnitas, tamales and taquería items, as well as Daily Deal options

• A bakery offering specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily

• A full selection of piñatas and balloons for various occasions

• An on-site Money Business Service Center

The store will be open daily, 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the new store and include remarks from local dignitaries and performances by the Spring Valley High School Band and cheerleaders, in addition to live mariachis. Immediately after the ceremony, the banner will offer product giveaways and face painting in the parking lot, and the first 100 customers to enter the store will receive a $50 Cardenas Markets gift card.

In keeping with its tradition of community support, the Cardenas Markets Foundation will make donations totaling $25,000 to Spring Valley High School ($10,000), University Medical Center Foundation ($5,000), Three Squares Food Bank ($5,000) and Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas ($5,000).

Cardenas Markets currently operates 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. It’s one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.

In addition to the Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch banners, Ontario, Calif.-based HGG has 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner and 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner.