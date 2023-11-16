Heritage Grocers Offers Authentic Holiday Staples

With the holidays looming, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is offering a range of ethnic and traditional food essentials to help its customers celebrate the season.

“The holiday season centers on family, friends, tradition and great food,” noted Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer at Ontario, Calif.-based HGG. “Whether our customers prefer to spend more time socializing and less time cooking or choose to prepare time-honored tamale recipes alongside loved ones, we are pleased to provide them with many options to celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way.”

For customers who choose to prepare their own signature tamale recipes, HGG banners Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado and Tony’s Fresh Market are carrying a variety of premium Nixtamal masa preparada (dough made from hominy) that’s freshly made and ready to use. The banners are also offering wide ranges of fresh chiles, meats and cheeses, as well as corn husks and banana leaves to create this traditional Hispanic staple.

Cardenas Markets and Tony’s Fresh Market customers who wish to spend less time in the kitchen during the holidays can now order fully prepared holiday dinners, including main dishes such as turkey, spiral ham and almond pork loin, accompanied by all the traditional side dishes. Prices vary by region and orders should be placed in-store at least 48 hours in advance. Cardenas Markets customers can opt to order holiday dinners through DoorDash Catering at least 48 hours ahead of time.

In other recent HGG news, the grocer has expanded its footprint in Dallas with the opening of the 29th El Rancho Supermercado store, bringing its parent company’s total store count to 114. Located at 2314 West Illinois Avenue, the new store, which officially opened on Oct. 25, measures about 18,000 square feet.

HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.