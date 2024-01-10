Heritage Grocers Expands Retail Ops With Spectrum Enterprise

Offering national reach and local account teams, Spectrum Enterprise is able to streamline IT operations for Heritage Grocers’ internal teams so they can focus on other operational priorities.

Ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group is using technology solutions from Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, to facilitate the independent grocer’s expansion efforts.

“We’ve added more than 50 stores to the Heritage Grocers family since Spectrum Enterprise first became our technology partner, and the digital solutions it helped us implement have made it easy to scale and adapt the model as we continue to expand,” noted Prabash Coswatte, Heritage Grocers’ COO. “While each of our brands provides a unique in-person experience that reflects the culture of the local community, it is important to our overall operations that the digital experience is consistent across our customers and employees regardless of where they shop or work.”

At Heritage Grocers’ stores, Spectrum Enterprise has deployed connectivity and managed IT services to ensure critical network uptime and security for credit card transactions, AI-driven inventory tools, environmental monitoring Internet of Things sensors, online ordering and delivery services. Heritage Grocers has implemented the Spectrum Enterprise all-in-one solution Managed Network Edge at each location to take advantage of 24/7/365 network monitoring and cybersecurity protections. Offering national reach and local account teams, Spectrum Enterprise is able to streamline IT operations for Heritage Grocers’ internal teams so they can focus on other operational priorities.

“We are building on the strength of our partnership in these local communities, where our technology is helping to provide a better customer experience,” said Rob Roache, group VP, strategic market sales at Stamford, Conn.-based Spectrum Enterprise. “Network modernization is essential to remaining competitive in today’s digital-first environment. By replacing legacy systems and establishing a single, unified network platform to operate all store locations, Heritage Grocers can more easily embrace the latest technology offerings that benefit stores.”

Based in Ontario, Calif., Heritage Grocers operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois – with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.