Southeastern Grocers Officially Spins Off Fresco y Más

Ahead of the expected closing of a deal for ALDI to acquire 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of its other banner, Fresco y Más.

As shared by SEG last summer, its Hispanic chain will now be part of the Fresco Retail Group, an investment group from Coral Gables, Fla. specializing in the food and grocery industries. The 28 stores and four pharmacies will continue to operate under the Fresco y Más name and will remain essentially the same.

“The successful sale of Fresco y Más marks an important milestone on our path forward. As we continue to lead our Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, we remain focused on being the Most Preferred Grocer in the Neighborhood and delivering an exceptional grocery shopping experience complete with the quality, service and value our customers and communities have come to expect,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG’s president and CEO.

ALDI’s acquisition of the Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s banners is expected to be finalized in the coming months. In the meantime, SEG continues to own and operate those stores, which are primarily located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates nearly 400 grocery stores and approximately 180 liquor stores serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100 and was named PG’s Retailer of the Year for 2023.