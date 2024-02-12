ALDI Strikes a Balance Between Price and Planet

ALDI recently revealed its ambitious goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all U.S. stores by the end of 2035.

ALDI’s store footprint may be growing by leaps and bounds, but its carbon footprint is shrinking. As the German value-oriented grocer — recently named Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year — is opening stores at a steady clip across the United States, it’s scaling back on elements of its business that don’t meet its sustainability standards.

The trick, of course, is to invest in new growth and pursue eco-friendlier practices while maintaining the price proposition that has given the grocer a decided halo among shoppers in recent years. The nuances of that fine-line walk aren’t lost on the company’s executives.

“We’re raising the bar on sustainability without raising prices for shoppers,” Emily Wiora, director of sustainability at Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI USA, tells Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “We know that oftentimes, the more sustainable decision is the more efficient decision. That’s why we make thousands of small, intentional operational decisions every day that have a big impact on keeping our prices and our environmental footprint low.”

Waste Not

To Wiora’s point, incremental changes can have a big sustainability payoff without losing the passionate and often price-driven customer loyalty for which ALDI has become known.

One case in point is the removal of plastic shopping bags at the store level. It’s something that customers have not only become accustomed to, but also take some pride in as they look for ways to cut material waste in their own lives. A quick trip to any given ALDI store bears out this theory: Shoppers can be seen slinging their own bags over their shoulders or looking through the store to pick up shipping or display boxes that can be repurposed to bring home their groceries.

“ALDI shoppers have been bringing their own bags for quite some time, and they appreciate that we do things sustainably,” notes Wiora. “Before eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores, ALDI charged for them at checkout. By never providing single-use plastic bags to our shoppers for free, we helped save an estimated 15 billion bags from landfills and oceans. Our customers have been a huge part of that success and our progress to date.”

Getting rid of plastic bags altogether elevated the cachet of being a mindful ALDI customer while aligning with the retailer’s concurrent move to keep prices affordable. “By eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores, we are saving 4,400 tons of plastic from going into circulation each year while also reducing unnecessary costs,” adds Wiora.

In addition to entirely removing plastic bags from its front end, ALDI is tackling the thorny problem of waste in other ways. Another small but incrementally important change has been the move away from printed to electronic shelf labels, which has reduced paper waste while optimizing labor.

Heeding the issue of packaging waste, ALDI is stepping up partnerships across the supply chain. Nearly four years ago, the company became a founding activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, working with others to move to a more circular economy. The grocer is also part of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition. “Packaging innovation is a cross-industry challenge, and we believe collaboration is key to making progress,” remarks Wiora.

Collaboration with suppliers is central to its work to minimize packaging waste. ALDI provides guidance to its suppliers and buying teams through its International Recyclability Guidelines, and also works closely with manufacturing partners on innovation.

Wiora shares some examples. “By eliminating the clear plastic windows from our pasta boxes, we save nearly 50 tons of plastic from circulation each year,” she says. “We’ve also streamlined the design of our ALDI-exclusive vinegar bottle to use 33% less plastic, and our Fudge Marshmallow Cookie tray design to use 20% less plastic. We then look at improving packaging design to be more sustainable,” she adds, noting that more than 75% of ALDI-exclusive packaging components are now reusable, recyclable or compostable.”

As part of its commitment to a circular economy, ALDI promotes package waste reduction to its consumer base, too. “We’re working hard to make it clear to shoppers how, where and when they can recycle our packaging,” explains Wiora. “The majority of our ALDI exclusives include an easy-to-locate How2Recycle logo, which has simple instructions about how to best recycle the packaging. We know customers want to make better choices, and we’re here to make that as simple as possible for them.”