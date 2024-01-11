ALDI Becomes 1st Major U.S. Retailer to Eliminate Plastic Shopping Bags

Discount grocer ALDI is supporting its ambition to continue to be among the most sustainable grocers in the country with several moves. First, ALDI met its goal to remove all plastic shopping bags from its more than 2,300 stores by the end of 2023, becoming the first major U.S. retailer to eliminate plastic shopping bags. Removing plastic shopping bags will prevent nearly 4,400 tons, or nearly 9 million pounds of plastic, from going into circulation each year. That’s the equivalent of 20 Lady Liberty statues, according to a letter from ALDI U.S. CEO Jason Hart to customers.

Second, ALDI also unveiled a new goal to transition to natural refrigerants across all U.S. stores before the end of 2035. As ALDI continues to grow, natural refrigerants will keep its products fresh while supporting a healthier planet. This new goal builds on the grocer’s use of environmentally friendly refrigerants in more than 600 stores, helping ALDI save nearly 60% of potential carbon emissions each year.

With its rapid growth across the country, ALDI will deploy a purchasing strategy that incorporates the best refrigerant solution for each region’s distinct climate — including both carbon dioxide and propane refrigerants, two ultra-low global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. Beginning this year, ALDI will purchase environmentally friendly refrigerants for all new and remodeled stores and replace the current refrigerants in existing stores with refrigerants that have low GWP.

“As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, we take our responsibility to lead the industry in sustainability seriously, so our customers don't have to choose between shopping responsibly and saving money,” said Hart. “Eliminating plastic shopping bags from our stores and transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerant systems not only help us protect the environment, but they also help reduce costs, which we then pass on to our customers. These decisions help our customers feel good about shopping at ALDI, and our employees feel proud to work here.”

In 2023, ALDI once again received the EPA’s GreenChill Store Certification Excellence recognition for its environmentally friendly refrigeration practices. The EPA also awarded 109 ALDI stores in 17 states with GreenChill Store Re-Certification Excellence, recognizing these locations for five consecutive years of platinum-level certifications. Through this program, GreenChill food retailers like ALDI maintain emissions rates that are approximately half the industry average, resulting in a significant benefit to the environment.

“ALDI continually shows its commitment to the environment by minimizing refrigerant emissions at stores, including the 109 stores that have been recertified in 2023 for the fifth year in a row at the platinum level,” noted Cindy Newberg, stratospheric protection division director at the EPA. “ALDI is leading the way with over 600 GreenChill certified stores, a GreenChill record!”

ALDI serves millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023.