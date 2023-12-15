NRF Opens Center for Retail Sustainability

The new NRF Center for Retail Sustainability will serve as the industry’s hub supporting retailers’ efforts to create economic value along with net-positive environmental, social and community benefits.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has launched the NRF Center for Retail Sustainability, which will serve as the industry’s hub supporting retailers’ efforts to create economic value along with net-positive environmental, social and community benefits.

“The NRF Center for Retail Sustainability will augment industry sustainability efforts and resources across the retail sector, centralizing engagement across the full retail value chain,” noted Matthew Shay, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “Its work will highlight the many ways retailers are making their own operations more sustainable and making it easier for consumers to find high-quality, affordable and more sustainable products.”

Among the center’s initial areas of focus are leveraging consumer insights regarding sustainability products and practices; facilitating the emergence of the circular economy, sponsored by Deloitte; and boosting supply chain traceability within the retail industry.

“We are excited to work with NRF to scale successful sustainability solutions across the retail sector,” said James Cascone, sustainability, climate and equity leader, and advisory partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, whose U.S. national office is in New York. “With deep experience in the retail sector, retail supply chains and sustainability, Deloitte can help drive positive outcomes in supporting our industry move forward, including the center’s development of an initial circularity roadmap for the retail industry.”

NRF VP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Scot Case will be executive director of the Center for Retail Sustainability, which will be governed by an external advisory board comprising senior-level sustainability executives, industry partners, academics and other subject-matter experts. Further, the center will leverage existing activities from NRF’s Sustainability Council.

Additionally, NRF will host an exclusive Sustainable Retail Workshop on Jan. 16, 2024, as part of NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York. The half-day program will offer a deep dive into key aspects of the circular economy.