Upside, Price Chopper/Market 32 Increase Shopper Benefits

Upside and Price Chopper/Market 32 aim to build on their previous success with the rollout of Check-in, a new receipt-less experience designed to bolster the impact of the chain’s loyalty program by improving user reconciliation rates.

Upside, a digital marketplace for brick-and-mortar grocers, has established a long-term agreement and an enhanced tech integration with Northeast grocery store chain Price Chopper/Market32. This move comes after their initial partnership resulted in 500,000 incremental transactions from 50,000 customers.

“Thanks to Upside, we’ve made significant progress in attracting new customers and encouraging our existing ones to consolidate their food shopping with us,” said Sean Weiss, Price Chopper/Market 32’s VP of marketing. “Deepening our partnership stands to further accelerate that growth.”

Further, Upside’s recently implemented direct data feed is expected to enhance Price Chopper/Market 32’s loyalty program. According to initial findings, Upside has effectively converted 25% of non-loyalty Upside users into AdvantEdge members who now make around one additional visit per month and spend more incrementally.

“In the face of heightened competition and consumer challenges stemming from inflation, Price Chopper/Market 32 sought concrete methods to strengthen its sales strategy,” noted Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington, D.C.-based Upside. “Our partnership with them has proven mutually beneficial, enhancing both the company’s bottom line and consumer satisfaction. By introducing unique, profitable promotions, the collaboration has boosted Price Chopper/Market 32’s sales while helping value-conscious consumers navigate an uncertain economic climate.”

Upside also conducted a survey of its users regarding the partnership. The findings showed that the customers not only became enthusiastic promoters of the store, but also tended to spend more and said that they would continue shopping at Price Chopper/Market 32 because of its partnership with Upside.

More than 30 million people have access to Upside promotions through its platform and partner apps. According to the company, it has delivered to retailers more than $1.5 billion in incremental profit so far.

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 16,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.