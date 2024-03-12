Upside, Chime Providing Cash Back for Everyday Purchases

As part of the new Chime Deals offering, earned cash back is automatically credited to Chime members’ checking accounts.

Retail tech company Upside has formed a partnership with San Francisco-based fintech provider Chime that expands access to Upside’s cash-back offers to millions of Chime members within the Chime app. Chime members can now take advantage of Upside’s personalized cash-back promotions at thousands of food and fuel locations nationwide, including Schnucks, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Carlie C’s IGA. As part of the new Chime Deals offering, earned cash back is automatically credited to Chime members’ checking accounts. Among the deals are up to 11% cash back on groceries, 22 cents per gallon cash back on fuel and 24% cash back at restaurants.

“We’re always working to maximize our impact on the people we serve, and partnerships like this one with Chime are a win-win for both consumers and retailers,” noted Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Upside. “Now Chime members can get more from dollars spent directly in their mobile banking app, and participating retailers are able to serve new customers and earn incremental profit.”

Chime Deals works as follows:

Open the Chime app: On the home screen, members click Chime Deals to see deals nearby via the in-app map. Choose and activate a deal: When members locate a deal nearby, they choose it and then activate it within the same window. Redeem the deal with a Chime card: Once the deal is activated, members can redeem it within four hours by tapping or swiping their physical Chime card at the retailer location before the deal ends. Get cash back: After using their Chime card for the deal, members will have cash deposited directly in their checking account.

By enabling its members to earn cash back on everyday purchases, Chime Deals furthers the company’s mission of bringing people together to begin their financial progress. As well as the earning advantages for Chime members, the partnership with Upside provides benefits for participating retailers as well. Upside’s strategic marketing and application program interface (API) partnerships, as demonstrated by the Chime Deals offering, have considerably widened access to Upside promos. The expansion allows participating retailers to engage with more users, leading to in-store transactions that are both attributable and profitable.

The Upside Partner Platform consists of a series of APIs enabling partners to provide Upside’s customized promotions to their users in the partners’ own app environment.