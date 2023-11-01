Schnucks, Upside Launch Co-Branded App

Schnuck Markets Inc. and Upside have teamed to launch a new co-branded mobile app, aimed at creating additional savings for members of the Schnucks Rewards program.

Upside is a digital marketplace that connects millions of consumers with brick-and-mortar retailers nationwide through personalized offers. Since 2016, Upside’s AI-driven personalization technology has reportedly helped millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of businesses earn measurable profit.

The new co-branded app with Schnucks will not only enhance the experience for Schnucks Rewards members, but also provide them with opportunities to connect with other local retailers that are also part of Upside’s digital marketplace. The app pilot will be available in seven Evansville, Ind.-area stores.

“Schnucks is always looking for opportunities to provide our Schnucks Rewards members with unique programs and opportunities to save. Our collaboration with Upside and the launch of this co-branded app pilot in Evansville showcase our commitment to delivering value and supporting the community,” said Bob Hardester, Schnucks SVP/CIO and chief supply chain officer.

How it Works:

Schnucks Rewards members will receive prompts to download the Upside app either via email or a QR code. Once registered, customers will gain access to the complete range of Upside offers within the Schnucks app, including participating fuel and restaurant retailers. After successfully redeeming offers, users cash out their Schnucks Rewards dollars, which are directly deposited into their Schnucks Rewards account.

“Upside and retailer loyalty programs serve complementary purposes, and in fact they're best together. Our data proves Upside's effectiveness in attracting new loyalty signups in a cost-efficient manner. With Schnucks, we're taking it a step further with our new co-branded app, a tool we're confident will play a pivotal role in helping the company achieve its loyalty program goals,” said Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery at Washington D.C.-based Upside.

Since their partnership began in October 2021, Upside and Schnucks have jointly generated more than $90 million in sales, resulting in $20 million-plus in incremental (net-new) profit, translating to a 43% return on investment.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.