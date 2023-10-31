Raley’s Offers Retail Rewards Box

The Raley’s Companies has joined forces with Bunny James to offer the Something Extra Sampler Box to the grocer’s most dedicated shoppers. Bunny James’ boxes aim to create a fun experience for loyal customers by introducing new products through a personalized package. The quarterly program delivers a curated assortment of about 20 items to the doorsteps of Raley’s top-tier shoppers. Something Extra, Raley’s exclusive loyalty program, is designed to customize the shopping experience via exclusive offers based on customers’ shopping patterns and likes.

“Raley’s Something Extra program is centered on offering unique, personalized offers for our customers,” noted Paul Gianetto, Raley’s SVP of sales and merchandising. “The Something Extra Sampler Box will deliver on this commitment by sending a personalized box to customers’ homes, offering new products to try, along with their favorites.”

As well as giving customers an enjoyable experience and the chance to sample new items, the Something Extra Box collects valuable customer experience data. This enables The Raley’s Companies to gain further insights into customer preferences while improving their ability to add new items to the carts of top Something Extra members.

This data also serves as an important resource for supplier partners by providing information on customer survey responses relating to their items. Participating suppliers can additionally expect to see a direct correlation with participation and velocity increases at store level and online, according to Bunny James.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Raley’s to provide an unparalleled customer experience that aligns with their purpose of ‘changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time,’ but slightly modifying that to ‘one box at a time,”’ said Lonny James CEO of West Jordan, Utah-based Bunny James, which also works with Harmons, Mollie Stone’s Markets and Gelson’s.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.