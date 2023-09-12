Revolutionizing Product Sampling in the Grocery Industry

Grocery e-commerce solution provider Mercatus and marketing technology company Swish Brand Experiences (SwishBx) have formed a strategic partnership to advance the value of product sampling for grocery retailers and CPG brands. The collaboration aims to alleviate the pain points often associated with traditional sampling programs and expands retail media offerings by providing data-driven sponsored product sampling for grocers and brand marketers.

Mercatus-powered retailers now have access to a solution that supports suppliers in creating awareness, driving trial and household penetration across all categories and aisles – a boon for such CPG categories as frozen foods that have been excluded from many sampling solutions because of executional difficulties and costs. Access to a new revenue stream will also enable retailers to engender shopper loyalty, bolster relationships with suppliers and reinvest in digital shopper experiences.

The integration of SwishBx’s technology with Mercatus’ platform offers simple, seamless and highly measurable sponsored sampling campaigns. SwishBx leverages real-time first-party data that allows brands to easily add relevant and personalized full-size products directly to qualifying online grocery orders. These campaigns are managed within SwishBx’s platform.

With advanced tracking and reporting, both retailers and CPG companies can track key metrics such as direct sales, halo sales and lifetime sales to measure the return on investment of sampling campaigns.

“Mercatus is dedicated to empowering regional grocery chains with a robust enterprise-level platform designed to not just scale online revenue, but to meaningfully nurture customer relationships,” noted Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Toronto-based Mercatus. “Being first to market with SwishBx’s groundbreaking product sampling technology equips our clientele with cutting-edge tools for customer engagement and retention. This strategic move is aimed at providing a uniquely differentiated e-commerce experience that positions our clients well ahead of their competition.”

“We are thrilled to launch SwishBx in partnership with Mercatus,” added Adam Stave, founder and CEO of Detroit-based Swish Brand Experiences. “We’ve eliminated the pain points and complexity associated with sampling, allowing grocers to expand their retail media offerings while providing customers with free and relevant products. Now, brand marketers can easily deliver data-driven product sampling campaigns and add inspiration to the orders of their next best customers.”

Sponsored product sampling will be available to Mercatus-powered retailers, including Stater Bros. Markets, Weis Markets, and Southeastern Grocers’ Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, currently operating more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. is No. 54 and Weis Markets is No. 60 on PG’s list.