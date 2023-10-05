Mastercard Offers Instacart Rewards to Cardholders

Heeding ongoing consumer concerns about food prices and access, payments solutions provider Mastercard is teaming up with Instacart to offer the Instacart+ membership program and monthly savings to card users. The benefit was added to provide convenience and savings to people buying groceries and other everyday essentials.

Eligible World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard cardholders who join the Instacart+ membership program will receive a two-month trial and $10 off their second eligible Instacart purchase each month. Card users can also get perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees and credit back on eligible pickup orders.

Mastercard revealed the new benefits with Instacart, as well as other benefits in regard to the Peacock streaming platform. “Now more than ever, consumers are looking for benefits and savings that meet their everyday needs,” said Seema Chibber, EVP of credit, North America, for Purchase, N.Y.-based Mastercard. “By adding on-demand grocery delivery and streaming services to our existing suite of card benefits, we remain committed to providing cardholders a combination of benefits that provide meaningful value and enhance the lifestyles they have built.”

Heather Rivera, VP of strategy, corporate development and partnerships at Instacart, affirmed that consumers appreciate such rewards as they seek more value in their regular purchases. “This new embedded benefit builds on Instacart and Mastercard’s strong partnership, which includes powering shopper credit cards and co-branding our consumer credit card,” she remarked. “Instacart has become an indispensable service for millions of customers across North America, and we’re excited for cardholders to experience the ease and convenience of shopping with Instacart. And with an Instacart+ membership, cardholders will save both time and money through member-only perks.”

Following the issuance of its initial public offering in September, Instacart has uveiled partnerships across several parts of its business. This week, the platform shared details of three new collaborations with health plan and health payment providers.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional and local retail banners to deliver from 80,000-plus stores across more than 14,000 cities in North America.