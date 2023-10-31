Giant Eagle Partners With Bank for myPerks Pay Rewards Credit Card

Michigan-based Giant Eagle has teamed up with First National Bank of Omaha to launch its new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card. The card will provide discounted fuel pricing, offers and rewards for shopping at Giant Eagle locations, as well as with other businesses.

“We are proud to partner with FNBO and Visa to further evolve our myPerks loyalty program and are excited to provide even more savings opportunities to customers at a time when family budgets are strained by inflation and other constraints,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “The new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card enables customers to earn perks on their everyday purchases to redeem for discounts at Giant Eagle and Market District, and inside GetGo.”

Continued Jablonowski: “We are confident the new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card will help customers realize meaningful value as they earn rewards more quickly and become more engaged with the benefits of our myPerks loyalty program.”

Benefits of carrying the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card include:

$50 Welcome Bonus in the form of statement credit upon approval and first purchase.

5¢ to 30¢ off per gallon when using myPerks Rewards card to purchase fuel at GetGo.

myPerks Pro Status for the first six months.

2% earned in perks value on purchases made at Giant Eagle and Market District, and inside GetGo. This is in addition to the perks myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card holders traditionally earn by scanning their advantage card when shopping at the company’s locations.

3% earned in perks value on qualifying dining purchases.

1% earned in perks value on all other qualifying purchases.

"FNBO is thrilled to launch this card with Giant Eagle, a company with a remarkable century-long legacy whose core values closely resonate with our own,” said Jerry O’Flanagan, EVP at FNBO. “For more than 165 years, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping to build strong communities. With more than 470 stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland, Giant Eagle is the perfect partner to work with in keeping and building upon that promise.”

Eligibility for the new credit card requires a new or existing Giant Eagle myPerks account. Rewards from card purchases are converted to Giant Eagle Perks, with 50 perks being equivalent to $1 in redemption value.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.