AppCard Becomes Member of IGA’s Red Oval Family Partnership Program

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) has formed a strategic partnership with AppCard, a personalized marketing and shopper analytics solution for independent grocers. Under the new partnership, AppCard’s platform will integrate seamlessly with IGA’s network of independent grocers, offering a powerful new tool to drive customer engagement, increase retention and lift sales. This move promises various benefits for both retailers and shoppers, including personalized promotions, targeted marketing campaigns, and a streamlined loyalty program designed to reward and retain customers.

“We are thrilled to join forces with IGA and become a Red Oval Family Partner,” said Yair Goldfinger, CEO of New York-based AppCard. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to supporting independent grocers and transforming the way consumers experience shopping. By leveraging AppCard’s advanced loyalty solutions within the IGA network, we aim to empower retailers with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market while enhancing customer satisfaction.”

Added IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier: “We are excited to welcome AppCard as a Red Oval Family Partner. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide independent grocers with the resources and technology necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic retail environment. Together with AppCard, we look forward to offering our member stores enhanced loyalty solutions that deliver an elevated shopping experience for their customers. Adding AppCard to our lineup of world-class Red Oval Partners allows our retailer members to have another advanced loyalty platform option.”

Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, AppCard’s aims to make data actionable and deliver the right offer to the right shopper at the right time. The company processes more than 1 billion transactions annually and reaches tens of millions of U.S. households.

Based in Chicago, IGA is a global alliance of independent grocers. The Red Oval Family Partnership Program consists of strategic industry service providers dedicated to furthering the goals and success of IGA member stores.