Dierbergs Adds App to Help Shoppers With Dietary Needs

Using an app from Fig, Dierbergs shoppers can get personalized product recommendations and easily buy products for their lifestyles. (Image credit: foodisgood.com)

To help customers find products that align with their dietary needs and preferences, St. Louis-area grocer Dierbergs Markets is partnering with food tech company Fig. Shoppers can now use the Fig mobile app to create a profile, receive personalized product recommendations and immediately search for suggested products.

The app takes the time and complexity out of the shopping process for those following specific eating plans. Fig’s app spans 2,800 diets and also covers a range of allergies and intolerances.

“Fig has built an easy-to-use tool, taking the guesswork out of grocery shopping when food allergies and other dietary needs are a priority,” explained Laura Dierberg Padousis, EVP at Dierbergs. “This new partnership with Fig offers our customers a convenient and reliable way to navigate our catalog and find foods they can safely enjoy.”

As the program kicks off, representatives from Fig will be on hand at three stores to share live demos of the app. The events will take place on Jan. 26 at Dierbergs West Oak in St. Louis; Jan. 27 at Dierbergs in Edwardsville, Ill.; and Jan. 28 at Dierbergs Brentwood Pointe in St. Louis.

To get more out of the app, customers can sign up for two free months of Fig+, a service with additional features like unlimited product scans, multiple profiles and ingredient change alerts.

A privately-owned, family-run business, Dierbergs Markets operates 27 stores in the St. Louis region, with two stores in Illinois and one in the Ozarks.