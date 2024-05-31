Dollar General Updates Retail Media Program

The new partnership with Critero will help brands reach shoppers in-store at Dollar General and during the consideration process online.

Dollar General is enhancing its retail media program by teaming up with solutions provider Criteo. The commerce media platform will work with the retailer's Dollar General Media Network (DGMN) arm to support onsite sponsored ad offerings.

Through this arrangement, brand partners can access inventory and campaign execution and utilize Criteo’s self-service demand-side platform. Among other capabilities, brands can leverage DGMN’s inventory within their private market through Criteo’s retailer monetization platform.

In addition, the technology enables brands to reach Dollar General’s digital customers who often build lists online before making their weekly in-store purchases. Omnichannel insights will be available for marketers to see if sales are taking place online or in-store.

“Since launching Dollar General Media Network in 2018, we have made notable investments to continually evolve and grow,” said Charlene Charles, head of DGMN operations. “Our partnership with Criteo is an extension of our commitment to our customers, particularly those in hard-to-reach, rural areas, creating more meaningful connections to better serve the communities in which we operate.”

Added Sherry Smith, executive managing director, Americas, at Criteo: “Our latest partnership with Dollar General Media Network brings yet another opportunity for agencies and brands that are looking to capitalize on retail media’s immense growth, while simultaneously strengthening our network of retailer media providers.”

Dollar General is shoring up marketing efforts as its second fiscal quarter gets underway. The retailer recently reported solid earnings for the opening quarter of 2024, with a 6.1% gain in net sales. The retailer is also working to improve in-store experiences through several remodeling and relocation projects.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.