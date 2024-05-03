EXCLUSIVE: The Future of Retail Media

Retail media has seen a massive shift in recent years from being a buzzword to a must-have for every food retailer in the industry. With expected market growth of 12% annually to an estimated share of about $140 billion in 2026, according to Bain & Co., retail media will pick up share from other digital advertising channels and likely surpass television as a go-to form of advertising in the process.

A necessary evolution is happening in retail media as it picks up steam, with issues such as customer data, artificial intelligence (AI), interconnectivity, governance and transparency being more widely discussed and more closely scrutinized. Moreover, experts believe this evolution will help level the playing field for small- to midsized grocers competing with retail giants like Walmart and Amazon, and potentially bring new efficiencies to the discipline.

“The future of retail media is evolving into a more inclusive and interconnected landscape,” says Sean Turner, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Seattle-based software company Swiftly. “This evolution encompasses not only large retail chains, but also sees independent and regional retailers banding together into broader networks.”

With more grocery players than ever entering into the retail media game, opportunities to grab advertising market share and increase revenue will no doubt abound, but what should those retailers be paying attention to when considering the future of retail media?

The In-Store Opportunity

While retail media has primarily existed online up to this point, many industry experts believe it will increasingly move into brick-and-mortar stores. Nick Larkins, co-founder and chief product officer at Irvine, Calif.-based in-store media company Qsic, asserts that the rapid growth of retail media has proved that proximity to the point of purchase is a key factor, especially considering that a large majority of purchases still happen at physical retail.

“That’s why it feels like the entire industry is laser-focused on innovating and advancing the tech related to in-store touchpoints right now,” explains Larkins. “People on all sides of the business know it’s becoming paramount to engage consumers at this critical point in the path to purchase, whether that’s through video, audio or a mix of channels. Even non-endemic brands are seeing this value.”

According to Turner, deploying technologies such as interactive screens and personalized mobile notifications is allowing retailers to transform shopping into a more personal and engaging experience. “This tailored approach makes each visit feel special and unique, enhancing the appeal of the in-store experience,” he observes. “It also maximizes the use of physical locations, providing a compelling alternative to the impersonal nature of online shopping.”