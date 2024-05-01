Walmart Connect México Grows Retail Media Offering

Walmart Connect, the omnichannel retail media business of Walmart México and Central America, is integrating with full-service technology platform Infillion to present the new Walmart demand-side platform (DSP) powered by Infillion. The partnership will enable the Walmart DSP to help advertisers ramp up their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and extensive audience and supply integrations, in addition to leveraging programmatic technology to increase performance with AI-powered optimization and give clients access to Walmart’s first-party audiences and curated supply.

This integration aims to provide Walmart Connect with an off-the-shelf, future-proofed solution to scale its data and inventory monetization while giving advertisers access to unique proprietary data to use toward their campaign goals. Infillion’s data management solution allows Walmart Connect to scale its first-party audiences through the Walmart DSP. Further, Infillion’s customizable supply management tools, including curated marketplaces, permit advertisers to connect with Walmart Mexico customers outside of owned and operated properties.

Walmart Connect will also gain access to Xgraph, Infillion’s proprietary identity graph featuring more than 2 billion digital touchpoints, and its comprehensive, agnostic identity solution stack empowering a non-comparable DSP in the Latin American market.

“Retail media is one of the fastest-growing sectors in advertising, and it’s also one of the biggest priorities for Infillion and our newly relaunched MediaMath technology,” noted Laurel Rossi, chief revenue officer of Los Angeles-based Infillion. “Our plans to bring global excellence to the programmatic marketplace by delivering superior [customer experience] and less wasteful, bespoke tech solutions has expanded our footprint into [Latin America]. This Walmart Connect partnership is certainly something we are very proud of.”

“For Walmart Connect, Walmart DSP will provide a solution to huge challenges that brands and agencies teams will face with the cookie deprecation process,” said Jonatan Fasano, head of product at Walmart Connect México. “Brands will begin to seek media with vast amounts of consumer purchase data, and we already have it through Walmart Audiences, which will also enable us to understand new audiences and potential new buyers for different categories. We are confident that Walmart DSP will help us and our business partners achieve all our shared objectives.”

Mexico City-based Walmart de México y Centro América operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. It has a team of more than 230,000 associates who operate 3,631 stores and clubs in 696 cities, as well as 31 distribution centers throughout the region. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.