Kroger’s Purchase-Based Audiences Now Available to Yahoo DSP Advertisers

Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the retail media business of Kroger powered by 84.51°, is working with Yahoo Advertising to use the grocer’s first-party purchase-based audiences directly in the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). Now Yahoo DSP advertisers can activate KPM’s audiences to connect with the right consumers and gauge campaign results in a cookieless environment.

“Using first-party data is crucial to future-proof against third-party cookie deprecation, and applying Kroger’s retail data will help to ensure addressability for our advertisers,” noted Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at New York-based Yahoo. “This new offering not only reinforces our privacy-safe approach, but also demonstrates our commitment to interoperability and allows advertisers to activate high-quality data across campaigns through the Yahoo DSP.”

With cookies slated to fully deprecate in popular browsers at the beginning of next year, the demand for first-party, data-driven advertising has skyrocketed. Facilitated by Yahoo ConnectID, advertisers are able to activate sustainable, future-proofed retail data. Purchase-based audiences from retailers are creating new ways for brands to understand which audience segments will spur incremental growth. On the measurement side, advertisers can use the KPM platform to attribute store sales to media exposures from the Yahoo DSP. Only mutual customers of the Yahoo DSP and KPM will be able to take advantage of the collaboration.

“Advertisers on average see 6.5x higher return-on-ad-spend when using our precision audiences,” said KPM SVP Cara Pratt. “By expanding our availability through the Yahoo DSP, we’re delivering even more meaningful messages and measurable brand impact.”

Yahoo ConnectID, part of Yahoo Identity Solutions, reaches 205 million authenticated users in the United States from consented consumer relationships and partners. Currently, 48,000 publisher domains have adopted Yahoo Identity Solutions.

Nearly half a million associates of Cincinnati-based Kroger serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.