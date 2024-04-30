Walmart Launches 'Elevated' Private Food Brand

Walmart's Made Without pillar in its bettergoods lineup offers a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten-free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars.

Walmart is stepping up its private label game with the debut of a new “elevated” brand called bettergoods. This is the retailer's largest private-brand food launch in 20 years and the fastest food private brand that Walmart has brought to market.

Instead of simply providing direct alternatives to national-brand offerings at a lower price, many of Walmart’s 300 private-brand items are unique to the retailer. According to the company, bettergoods offers a brand-new take on the culinary experience with elevated taste, flavor and variety that are approachable and affordable. Walmart’s product development team collaborated with suppliers across the globe to source quality, trend-forward ingredients and flavors.

[RELATED: Why Grocers Should Elevate Health & Wellness Benefits in Private Label]

“Today’s customers expect more from the private brands they purchase – they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launch of bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way,” said Scott Morris, SVP, private brands, food and consumables at Walmart. “Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It’s a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers.”

Bettergoods items range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. Bettergoods spans Walmart’s aisles with 300 items, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee and chocolate. Items fall within three distinct category pillars:

Culinary experiences: These items spotlight innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and trend-forward offerings, including specialty salts and seasonings like Hot Honey Seasoning; a line of jar soups, including Creamy Corn Jalapeno Chowder; and Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy.

Plant-based: These products feature distinct green branding and big flavors. Bettergoods plant-based items include Oatmilk Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts and a plant-based cheese alternative.

“Made Without”: The Made Without pillar offers a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten-free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars. While these items are made without certain ingredients, they don’t lack flavor or texture, like Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer, made using only four ingredients, or gluten- and antibiotic-free all-white-meat chicken nuggets.

Customers can shop select bettergoods products now, with the full line continuing to roll out over the coming months. Bettergoods products are satisfaction guaranteed, according to Walmart.

In other company news, on the same day that Walmart unveiled its largest-ever private-brand food launch, it also revealed that it was closing its Walmart Health segment, which encompasses 51 health centers across five states, as well as a virtual care offering.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.