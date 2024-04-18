Wakefern Expanding Paperbird Blue Assortment

Paperbird Blue Free & Clear soaps and detergents are plant-based, allergen-free and free of dyes, fragrances, parabens and phthalates, and include recycled packaging.

Wakefern Food Corp. is expanding its Paperbird Blue line as part of the company’s efforts to provide shoppers products that combine functionality while also protecting the planet.

According to the company, Paperbird Blue offers a full roster of household products that elevate everyday basics to help keep customers’ homes – and the planet – beautiful. Items sold under the Paperbird Blue Free & Clear own brand include soaps and detergents that are plant-based, allergen-free and free of dyes, fragrances, parabens and phthalates, and include recycled packaging. Some products also carry the voluntary USDA Certified Biobased Product label for meeting standards for products derived from plants and other renewable materials. The Paperbird Blue line also includes plates made from sugarcane that are biodegradable and compostable.

"With our new and expanded Paperbird Blue line, customers can tackle their spring cleaning tasks with confidence, knowing that they're making better choices without breaking the bank,’’ said Pam Ofri, director of product development and operations for Wakefern Own Brands.

Some of the newest Paperbird Blue items to hit shelves include compostable straws and liquid foaming hand soap. They join a product lineup filled with essential cleaning products such as the all-purpose cleaner, room freshener, liquid dish soap, liquid laundry detergent and natural fiber sponges, as well as the sugarcane round plates and more.

Paperbird Blue products are available at Wakefern supermarket banners ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market stores and can be found online at ShopRite.com.

The debut of new items in Wakefern’s Paperbird Blue assortment is the latest move by the co-operative to expand its assortment of private label products. Earlier this year, Wakefern announced it would host Own Brands CraveCon ‘24 as part of an effort to connect with new suppliers from the snack food world.

“We are always looking for exciting new and trending products for potential addition to our award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry store brands,” Ofri told Store Brands previously. “The snack summit is a great way to meet new and creative suppliers.”