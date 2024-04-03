Associated Wholesale Grocers' Private Label Celebrates 40 Years

The Always Save brand has long been a staple at Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) and this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Starting in 1984 with 140 pantry staple items, the brand today features more than 550 products in a variety of categories including center store, bakery, meat, personal care, non-foods, among others.

According to AWG, Always Save throughout its history has offered quality products at an opening price point or best price per unit measure. Offering a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, the quality and value of products sold under the Always Save brand allows AWG member retailers to offer a product for budget-conscious consumers.

“Providing a strong opening price point brand is not new at AWG,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG brands executive director. “As AWG and our member retailers see other retail chains introduce lines similar to Always Save in pricing and assortment, we’re confident in the recipe of success that has helped Always Save thrive for so long. We don’t compromise on the quality of our products or our customer satisfaction guarantee.”

“We’re proud to celebrate a brand that has been so important to AWG member retailers for providing quality products at good prices for their customers for 40 years,” said Tye Anthony, AWG chief merchandising and marketing officer. “We invest a great deal into Always Save to ensure it continues helping AWG member retailers compete in the marketplace by delivering value to customers seeking relief on their grocery bill.”

Although Always Save continues to sell some of the first products introduced in 1984, the brand is also focused on growth and innovation. In 2023, Always Save introduced products in the health, beauty, and wellness category for the first time with an assortment of over-the-counter medications, bubble baths, oral care products, and more. Through category initiatives, vendor partnerships, and analytics from the AWG Partner Gateway (AWG’s information-sharing and data portal), Always Save will strategically continue to evolve, company officials said.

“We showed AWG member retailers new Always Save product lines at this year’s Innovation Showcase,” said Detwiler. “We will continue to purposefully grow Always Save within the AWG Brands portfolio, while focusing on what makes the brand so successful: quality and value.”

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands.