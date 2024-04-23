Giant Food Lowers Prices on Hundreds of Private Label Groceries

Giant Food is making a case for why its private label products are worth a try as it lowers prices on items across its proprietary brands. Giant, Nature's Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion and CareOne own brands are included in the promotion, which will see hundreds of products with lower prices.

The grocer is also expanding its Flexible Rewards loyalty program to help customers earn two times the points for every dollar spent on more than 12,000 of its private brand items. These points can be redeemed for grocery savings, gas savings or unique product offerings during future trips.

"At Giant Food, we have always offered great savings to our customers through our weekly Bonus Buy promotions," said Giant Food President Ira Kress. "With our new program, we aim to introduce more shoppers to our lower-cost store-brand items, which deliver the same quality as national brands. Our Flexible Rewards customers will be able to maximize their savings with the expanded program. We invite more customers to explore the rewarding savings opportunities available in every aisle of our stores."

Giant Food’s existing and new Flexible Rewards members can opt into the 2x Giant brand reward for the whole year by clipping the offer once in their online coupon gallery. Last year, Giant expanded the program to offer rewards in the pharmacy department, allowing customers to earn points through transactions including prescriptions and immunizations.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.