What Leading Grocers Are Saying – and Advising – About AI

AI remains one of the hottest topics of the year, pursued and discussed by stakeholders across most industries, including the grocery sector. A survey from consulting firm PwC revealed that 73% of U.S. companies have already adopted AI in at least some part of their business and more than half are pursuing Generative AI applications. Another survey of retail decision makers conducted by Google Cloud found that 81% feel a sense of urgency to adopt GenAI technologies and 72% are ready to deploy the technology in the next year.

The question, of course, is how AI and, more narrowly, GenAI, should and will play out in the food retailing business. The upcoming GroceryTech event, hosted by Progressive Grocer at the Marriott Dallas Uptown from June 5-7, will address these and other topics as industry leaders gather to explore solutions for modernizing their technology ecosystems.

While this year’s GroceryTech sessions cover a broad range of tech capabilities, many of the experts convened for this thought-leadership conference will address the use of AI across the consumables chain. Examples include the following: