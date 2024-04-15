What Leading Grocers Are Saying – and Advising – About AI
Upcoming GroceryTech event addresses aspects of AI across food retailing
Additionally, AI will be a focal point of conversations at the many opportunities for personal engagement offered at GroceryTech. Those opportunities include networking breaks, a Topic Tables lunch hour with real-time collaborative discussions and a Power Hour event allowing for 1:1 introductions with leading grocery peers and influencers.
In addition to AI, the second annual GroceryTech event, with the theme of “Breaking Barriers to Growth,” will help retail decision makers navigate other aspects of technology driving change in the industry, from retail media networks to electronic shelf labels and more. Guests will also get a first look at PG’s Grocery Technology Trends Study for 2024.