Big Ideas, Big Speakers to Shine at GroceryTech 2024

Anshu Bhardwaj, SVP/COO of Walmart Global Technology
As SVP/COO of Walmart global technology, Bhardwaj helps oversee and coordinate technology for all business entities of Walmart, including Walmart US, Walmart International and Sam’s Club. She also founded Walmart Commerce Technologies, a SaaS startup within Walmart that offers businesses of all sizes retail solutions to help transform and grow their operations, distributing their suite of products through a recent deal with Salesforce.
She helps oversee more than 25,000 software engineers, data scientists, tech strategists, and other employees pushing technological transformation for a traditionally brick-and-mortar business that has evolved into an omnichannel retailer capable of meeting customers where they are.
Joining Bhardwaj on the GroceryTech stage will be other retailer speakers from Big Y Foods, Erewhon Market, Northeast Grocery, SpartanNash, Albertsons Cos., Hy-Vee, Save a Lot, and many more.
Plus, retail tech's biggest disruptors, including Mercatus, Aperion, Preferabli, Verizon, Simbe, Inmar Intelligence, Wynshop, Ibotta, will also be onsite to showcase their solutions, spanning the full spectrum of tech to power every part of retailers’ operations.
GroceryTech 2024 will also feature a private tour of Kroger's robotic Customer Fulfillment Center in Dallas, as well as Power Hour, a unique, high-value benefit of attendance featuring five rapid-fire meetings with peer retail and tech executives.
Over three epic days, explore how to create seamless customer experiences, execute more data-driven initiatives, overcome a shortfall of resources, and leverage new technologies to drive sustained growth.