Big Ideas, Big Speakers to Shine at GroceryTech 2024

Grocery industry luminaries, retail leaders, and the top minds in tech will gather in Dallas, Texas, on June 5-7 for Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event.

Retailers are navigating a slew of challenges that require new strategies for accelerating innovation and breaking the barriers to driving growth and business value. Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event brings together grocery executives and solution providers featuring the platforms, software, hardware and virtual systems that are driving the next wave of change in the grocery industry.

GroceryTech 2024 will feature speakers delving into food retail's hottest topics and biggest ideas, including retail media, IT modernization, e-commerce excellence, sustainability solutions, supply chain optimization, new AI-driven innovations, personalization, promotions and loyalty, pricing management, loss prevention and more.

Kicking things off at GroceryTech on June 5 will be Anshu Bhardwaj, SVP/COO of Walmart Global Technology. Long before AI captured everyone’s imagination last year, Walmart began its journey to harness the power of artificial intelligence. With AI and other exciting emerging technologies, Walmart is intersecting with shoppers in many new ways. Bhardwaj, who helped lead the introduction of Scan & Go technology at Sam's Club, will talk about Walmart's new strategy: Adaptive Retail. She will also detail Walmart’s entrance into the SaaS space and how the company aims to innovate to improve the customer experience and increase employee efficiency across the enterprise.