Big Ideas, Big Speakers to Shine at GroceryTech 2024

Registration now open for annual gathering of retail tech juggernauts
Grocery industry luminaries, retail leaders, and the top minds in tech will gather in Dallas, Texas, on June 5-7 for Progressive Grocer's annual GroceryTech event.

Retailers are navigating a slew of challenges that require new strategies for accelerating innovation and breaking the barriers to driving growth and business value. Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event brings together grocery executives and solution providers featuring the platforms, software, hardware and virtual systems that are driving the next wave of change in the grocery industry.

GroceryTech 2024 will feature speakers delving into food retail's hottest topics and biggest ideas, including retail media, IT modernization, e-commerce excellence, sustainability solutions, supply chain optimization, new AI-driven innovations, personalization, promotions and loyalty, pricing management, loss prevention and more.

Kicking things off at GroceryTech on June 5 will be Anshu Bhardwaj, SVP/COO of Walmart Global Technology. Long before AI captured everyone’s imagination last year, Walmart began its journey to harness the power of artificial intelligence. With AI and other exciting emerging technologies, Walmart is intersecting with shoppers in many new ways. Bhardwaj, who helped lead the introduction of Scan & Go technology at Sam's Club, will talk about Walmart's new strategy: Adaptive Retail. She will also detail Walmart’s entrance into the SaaS space and how the company aims to innovate to improve the customer experience and increase employee efficiency across the enterprise. 

GroceryTech Bhardwaj
Anshu Bhardwaj, SVP/COO of Walmart Global Technology

As SVP/COO of Walmart global technology, Bhardwaj helps oversee and coordinate technology for all business entities of Walmart, including Walmart US, Walmart International and Sam’s Club. She also founded Walmart Commerce Technologies, a SaaS startup within Walmart that offers businesses of all sizes retail solutions to help transform and grow their operations, distributing their suite of products through a recent deal with Salesforce. 

She helps oversee more than 25,000 software engineers, data scientists, tech strategists, and other employees pushing technological transformation for a traditionally brick-and-mortar business that has evolved into an omnichannel retailer capable of meeting customers where they are. 

Joining Bhardwaj on the GroceryTech stage will be other retailer speakers from Big Y Foods, Erewhon Market, Northeast Grocery, SpartanNash, Albertsons Cos., Hy-Vee, Save a Lot, and many more.

Plus, retail tech's biggest disruptors, including Mercatus, Aperion, Preferabli, Verizon, Simbe, Inmar Intelligence, Wynshop, Ibotta, will also be onsite to showcase their solutions, spanning the full spectrum of tech to power every part of retailers’ operations.

GroceryTech 2024 will also feature a private tour of Kroger's robotic Customer Fulfillment Center in Dallas, as well as Power Hour, a unique, high-value benefit of attendance featuring five rapid-fire meetings with peer retail and tech executives.

Over three epic days, explore how to create seamless customer experiences, execute more data-driven initiatives, overcome a shortfall of resources, and leverage new technologies to drive sustained growth.

