Walmart's AI-Powered Future

How the retailer is leveraging the tech to increase efficiencies and improve customer experience
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
wmtAIscrubber
At the CES show in January, Walmart gave a demo of its inventory management tech powered by AI.

Walmart has made a lot of news this year with a variety of announcements about AI, part of its new "adaptive retail" strategy.

“While omnichannel retail has been around for decades, this new type of retail – adaptive retail – takes it a step further,” said Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer and chief development officer, Walmart. “It’s retail that is not only e-commerce or in-store, but a single, unified retail experience that seamlessly blends the best aspects of all channels. And for Walmart, adaptive retail is rooted in a clear focus on people.”

The first of these adaptive retail efforts have been focused on customer-facing tools:

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds