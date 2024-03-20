Epsilon Updates Retail Media Platform Powered by Advanced Tech

Epsilon aims go beyond getting the right message to the right person at the right time, a common refrain in retail media network discussions.

As AI continues to evolve, so does its applications in the grocery industry. This week, ad and marketing tech company Epsilon announced that it is combining AI and person-first identity through the next generation of its retail media platform, Epsilon Retail Media.

According to the tech provider, the updated retail media platform is designed to help retailers and brands improve sales both in-store and online. Epsilon’s CORE AI analyzes every potential shopper encountered, ensuring that 100% of potential buyers are evaluated for engagement. The privacy-centric consumer identifier, CORE ID, powers the recognition of individuals in any channel, feeding additional data on that shopper into the AI decisioning process. The AI builds on its own learnings to further optimize outcomes.

[RELATED: Meijer Adds Closed-Loop Measurement Capability to Retail Media Network]

The technology enhancement ultimately harmonizes engagement across channels and optimizes ad spending, the company claims. “Our person-first intelligence takes a dramatically different approach from traditional DSPs and retail media technology providers, who filter audiences based on where they are versus who they are, excluding a large portion of shoppers that advertisers want to reach out the gate,” said Dave Peterson, GM and global head of Epsilon Retail Media.

Added John Giuliani, executive chairman of Epsilon: “Today’s announcement is another huge step in the evolution of our platform that started with the acquisition of CitrusAd in 2021. With the launch of Epsilon Retail Media, we are introducing next generation capabilities to our clients that have not previously existed in the medium.”

As part of the Publicis Group, Epsilon partners with retailers including Ahold Delhaize USA, which uses Epsilon’s platform in its retail media network. “Epsilon enables Ahold Delhaize USA brands to offer a cutting-edge, differentiated platform to advertisers that allows them to better engage shoppers wherever they may be,” remarked Bobby Watts, SVP, executive lead, AD Retail Media at Peapod Digital Labs.