Meijer Adds Closed-Loop Measurement Capability to Retail Media Network

Thanks in part to its new solutions, Meijer Media Q1 FY24 partner activations have grown more than 53% and campaign volume rose 76%, versus the retailer’s Q4 FY23 average, according to Meijer.

Meijer has introduced closed-loop measurement for display advertising both on- and off-site through its retail media network, Meijer Media. The measurement gives brand partners better visibility into sales impact through Meijer Media campaigns both in-store and online.

Together with such digital providers as Google and Criteo, Meijer is continuing to bolster its status as a preferred retail media partner. The company now provides capabilities to tailor customer messaging and deliver targeted content on-site, in-app, off-site, or on social media. Further, Meijer has expanded its ability to measure closed-loop marketing performance through on-site display via Google Advertising Manager (GAM) and off-site display via DV360.

“Meijer is the gold standard of partnership in the omni space – seamlessly integrating the power of in-store and online,” said Kevin Hoppe, senior manager, omni commerce, grocery for Battle Creek, Mich.-based WK Kellogg Co. “Their new retail media solutions further amplify their already strong capabilities.”

“Meijer Media has grown tremendously over the past year, delivering in-depth measurement and advanced customer insights that are difficult to uncover from more traditional advertising platforms,” observed Jeff Leitch, director of Meijer Media and category marketing. “Our closed-loop reporting and data on real purchase behaviors gives our partner brands a deeper understanding of their customers.”

Using Meijer Media, brands can access direct transaction data, allowing them to make meaningful connections with millions of Meijer customers across the grocer’s Midwest footprint. Brands can also take advantage of an expanded set of channels, enabling the service to be a one-stop shop for growing customer relationships and creating a more personalized journey for Meijer shoppers.

“Meijer Media is built off the same values that are foundational to Meijer – providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience and developing long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships,” noted Derek Steele, Meijer’s group VP of customer strategy and marketing. “When brands partner with Meijer Media, they are connected with our dedicated, best-in-class team of merchants, marketers and media buyers, who bring robust digital capabilities and superior delivery for every campaign.”

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.